MacKinnon and Colorado take on Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (29-25-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (36-18-7, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado hit the ice against Buffalo. MacKinnon currently ranks third in the league with 84 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 51 assists.

The Avalanche are 16-9-5 at home. Colorado has scored 211 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.5 per game. MacKinnon leads the team with 33.

The Sabres have gone 10-15-4 away from home. Buffalo has surrendered 43 power-play goals, killing 74.7% of opponent opportunities.

Colorado knocked off Buffalo 6-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 33 goals and has totaled 84 points. Andre Burakovsky has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 35 goals and has 77 points. Kyle Okposo has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 1.9 penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Vladislav Namestnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Calvert: out (lower body), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (illness).

Sabres: Dominik Kahun: day to day (concussion).