Los Angeles takes on New York on 4-game skid

Los Angeles Kings (19-32-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (26-23-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to end its four-game slide with a win against New York.

The Rangers are 15-12-2 on their home ice. New York averages 4.5 penalties per game, the most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 21 total penalties.

The Kings are 8-20-4 on the road. Los Angeles has converted on 17% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Los Angeles won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 27 goals, adding 45 assists and totaling 72 points. Mika Zibanejad has recorded five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Anze Kopitar has collected 47 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 30 assists for the Kings. Alex Iafallo has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Micheal Haley: out (core muscle).

Kings: None listed.