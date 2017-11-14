Lindgren, Canadiens await visit from Blue Jackets (Nov 14, 2017)

MONTREAL — Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren will be looking down the ice and trying to learn something from counterpart Sergei Bobrovsky on Tuesday when the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Lindgren is 3-1-0 since No. 1 goaltender Carey Price was injured on Nov. 2, with backup Al Montoya also ailing with a concussion sustained on Friday.

The 23-year-old Lindgren has a 1.24 goals-against average and .964 save percentage in his four starts.

The Canadiens (8-9-1) have won seven of their last 10 games while the Blue Jackets (10-7-1) own a 5-4-1 record in their past 10.

“(Lindgren)’s got a great compete level,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said Monday. “I think he’s a very confident goaltender. He believes in his ability and everything else. There’s a lot there. A great attitude. He really doesn’t look like a goaltender who right from the get-go was ever intimidated being in front of the net in an NHL game facing anybody.

“We’re fortunate that he’s been good for us every time he’s had the opportunity to play.”

Lindgren said he always pays attention to what the opposing goaltender is doing and particularly so when it’s a two-time Vezina Trophy winner like Bobrovsky.

“This is the highest level, so there’s always something to learn. I love the way he plays,” Lindgren said after practice Monday. “He battles super hard for pucks. He’s very quick. He’s tough to score on. It’s definitely going to be a good challenge.”

Bobrovsky is coming off a save of the year candidate Saturday when he sprawled to get his right skate on a shot by Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou on a 2-on-none with Anthony Mantha in overtime.

“That was ‘Save of the Year’ for sure,” Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said. “When the pass comes back (to Athanasiou), from where we’re standing, it looks like an empty net. Next thing you know, the puck’s in the air and it’s not in, and we were all just laughing at how incredible he is. He doesn’t ever fail to amaze you.”

The save helped the Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win after a nine-round shootout, ending Columbus’ four-game losing streak.

“We were desperate,” Bobrovsky said. “We (lost) a few in a row, so it was huge game for us. We just have to find a way to win, and it doesn’t matter how.”

The Blue Jackets are dealing with injuries up front: Center Alexander Wennberg missed practice Monday and is questionable against the Canadiens. Left wing Matt Calvert (upper body) and center Lukas Sedlak (ankle) are out and center Zac Dalpe (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Center Jordan Schroeder was called up from Cleveland of the American Hockey League and could play his first game of the season Tuesday.

The game will be a matchup between two teams with some special teams that have struggled at times. The Blue Jackets were 0-for-2 on the power play against the Red Wings Saturday, leaving them 0-for-13 in their past five games.

The Canadiens are 29th in penalty killing, though they have shown signs of improving lately. The Canadiens had killed eight straight short-handed situations in three games before giving up a power-play goal to the Buffalo Sabres in a 2-1 overtime win on Saturday.