Lightning top Flyers for team-record 11th straight home win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record for consecutive home wins in a 5-3 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Cedric Paquette and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Tampa Bay, which won its 11th game in a row on home ice. The Lightning also won their 10th consecutive game overall to become the third team in NHL history to have two separate winning streaks of at least 10 games in the same season.

The 1929-30 and 1970-71 Boston Bruins are the only other teams with multiple winning streaks of 10 or more games in the same season.

Vasilevskiy improved to 19-0-2 in his past 21 starts.

Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 19 shots.

OILERS 4, PANTHERS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adam Larsson scored his first goal since last February, Leon Draisaitl added an insurance goal seconds into the third period and Edmonton beat Florida.

Darnell Nurse and Kailer Yamamoto had empty-net goals in the final two minutes for the Oilers, who have won three of their last four games.

It was the sixth loss in seven games for the Panthers, who are 2-6-1 since the All-Star break. Florida had entered the break on a six-game win streak.

Edmonton goalie Mikko Koskinen made 33 saves, while backup netminder Sam Montembeault stopped 25 of 27 shots for Florida.

PREDATORS 4, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal early in the third period and Nashville held off St. Louis.

Viktor Arvidsson, Matt Duchene, and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which improved to 3-0 this season against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Jusse Saros made 24 saves to improve to 11-9-4 on the season.

Zach Sanford, Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues.

BRUINS 4, RED WINGS 1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his 42nd goal of the season to lead Boston past Detroit, giving Bruce Cassidy of the Bruins his 200th victory as an NHL coach.

Brad Marchand scored his 25th goal of the season and assisted on Pastrnak’s goal for the Bruins, who have won eight of their last nine. Charlie McAvoy added a goal and an assist and Charlie Coyle had his 13th goal. Tuukka Rask finished with 25 saves to improve to 14-0-6 at home this season.

Darren Helm scored for the Red Wings, who have lost three straight and have the fewest points in the NHL. Jonathan Bernier finished with 37 saves.

Cassidy has 153 victories with Boston and 47 with the Washington Capitals.

SHARKS 2, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 39 shots for his first shutout of the season, and Dylan Gambrell scored his third goal for San Jose in a win over Minnesota.

Melker Karlsson added an empty-net goal for San Jose, which won for the fourth time in five games after learning earlier in the day it would be without leading scorer Erik Karlsson and leading goal-scorer Evander Kane.

Karlsson, the defenseman who leads the team with 34 assists and 40 points, is out for the rest of the season after breaking his thumb in Friday’s win at Winnipeg. Kane, who has 21 goals, was suspended three games for elbowing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in the same game.

Alex Stalock made 19 saves for Minnesota, which lost its first game under interim coach Dean Evason a day after firing Bruce Boudreau .