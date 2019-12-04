Lightning take on the Wild on 3-game losing streak

Minnesota Wild (12-11-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (12-9-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Minnesota.

The Lightning are 6-4-1 on their home ice. Tampa Bay has scored 87 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 10.

The Wild are 5-10-2 on the road. Minnesota has surrendered 15 power-play goals, killing 81% of opponent chances.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 19 assists and has collected 28 points this season. Victor Hedman has recorded 10 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Zach Parise leads the Wild with 12 goals and has 16 points. Jason Zucker has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Alex Killorn: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: None listed.