Lightning host the Stars after overtime victory

Dallas Stars (19-12-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-12-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts the Dallas Stars after the Lightning beat Ottawa 4-3 in overtime.

The Lightning are 9-7-1 at home. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.5 goals on 32.8 shots per game.

The Stars have gone 7-7-2 away from home. Dallas has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 85.6% of opponent chances.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has recorded 35 total points while scoring 11 goals and collecting 24 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-12 in 34 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has totaled 5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Lightning: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower body).

Stars: None listed.