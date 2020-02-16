Lightning face the Avalanche, look for 11th straight victory

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-18-6, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into a matchup against Colorado as winners of 10 straight games.

The Avalanche are 15-9-4 on their home ice. Colorado ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.8.

The Lightning are 19-8-3 on the road. Tampa Bay leads the NHL shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.4 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 19, Colorado won 6-2. Tyson Jost totaled three goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-41 in 56 games played this season. Andre Burakovsky has totaled 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 28 goals and has recorded 72 points. Steven Stamkos has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 10-0-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.6 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body), Nikita Kucherov: day to day (lower-body), Anthony Cirelli: day to day (lower-body).