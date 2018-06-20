Leafs sign defenseman Carrick to 1-year, $1.3 million deal

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year contract worth $1.3 million.

The 24-year-old had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 47 games with the Maple Leafs this past season.

In 167 games with the Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals, he has nine goals and 21 assists.

Carrick was acquired by Toronto in a trade with Washington on Feb. 28, 2016.

He was originally selected in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2012 draft.

