Leafs’ Matthews to miss game vs Wild with upper-body injury

TORONTO (AP) The Maple Leafs will be without star center Auston Matthews when they host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed that Matthews is day to day with what the team calls a lingering ”upper-body injury.”

Matthews will miss a game for the first time in his career.

His status was up in the air after he missed Tuesday’s practice.

Matthews has 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games for Toronto this season.

