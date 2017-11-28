Knights look to break another record vs. Stars (Nov 28, 2017)

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights can break the NHL record for most consecutive home wins in an inaugural season when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights have won eight straight on their home ice, tying the mark set by the Toronto Arenas in 1917-18. Tuesday will mark the first time Vegas has played the Stars since a memorable 2-1 come-from-behind victory in Dallas in the first game in the expansion team’s history.

The Golden Knights needed a 46-save performance from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and two third-period goals by left winger James Neal, the final one from his knees sliding in front of the right circle with 2:44 remaining, to win the opener. The victory helped propel the Pacific Division leaders to an NHL expansion-record three straight wins to open the season, and Vegas (15-6-1) hasn’t slowed down since.

“I can’t say that we would have been in this position if we don’t win those first two games the way we did,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said, referring to back-to-back road wins at Dallas and 2-1 in overtime the next night at Arizona to start the season. “It gave us all the confidence in our team, all the belief in our team to go forward and understand that we can do this in our locker room. When you start to believe in this room, that’s when you start believing in each other, and that’s when you start playing good hockey.”

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant, whose team is riding a five-game overall winning streak, acknowledged the opening-night victory in Dallas gave his team a boost but said his squad also was fortunate to win.

“It set the tone early in the season, but that game (was) so long ago that you don’t even think about that game,” Gallant said. “Dallas played real well that night. They had a lot of scoring chances. Our goaltender bailed us out of that game, and we found a way late in the hockey game to win that game.

“If you look back at that game and watch that game back, it probably should have been a 5-1 or 6-1 game for Dallas. Our goalie played really well that night, and our team picked it up in the third period and played well. … It was a special night for sure.”

Dallas (12-10-1), which is a glossy 9-2-0 at home at American Airlines Center, brings a four-game road losing streak with it to Las Vegas along with a little moral support. The Stars, who are 3-8-1 on the road this season and play at Chicago on Thursday, have designated it as a dad’s trip. Fifteen players will have their fathers with them.

“I know all the dads love it,” defenseman Devin Shore told NHL.com. “They get to go behind the scenes and meet the other dads. It’s really cool for us players because they, along with our mothers, siblings and support staff are the reason why we are here.”

Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said, “They want to put on a good show. They want to make their parents proud. You see more emotion, you see more intensity. You see them doing the little things that the coach is demanding, and it’s not just coming from the coach, they want to put a good show on for their parents.”