Kings visit the Golden Knights following overtime victory

Los Angeles Kings (24-35-6, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (36-22-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Vegas Golden Knights after the Kings beat New Jersey 2-1 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Golden Knights are 21-12-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 78.2% of opponent chances.

The Kings are 15-20-2 against conference opponents. Los Angeles has allowed 42 power-play goals, killing 76.3% of opponent chances.

Los Angeles beat Vegas 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 9. Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Kings in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 30 goals and has totaled 63 points. Mark Stone has totaled one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 39 total assists and has recorded 57 points. Dustin Brown has totaled four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (lower body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Jeff Carter: out (lower body).