Kings visit the Bruins after Kopitar’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (14-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (21-7-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Los Angeles after Anze Kopitar scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Bruins are 12-1-5 at home. Boston has scored 115 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 28.

The Kings have gone 4-12-2 away from home. Los Angeles has scored 14 power-play goals, converting on 12.4% of chances.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 50 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 32 assists. Pastrnak has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Sean Walker leads the Kings with a plus-five in 35 games played this season. Tyler Toffoli has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).

Kings: None listed.