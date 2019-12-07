Kings take on the Flames on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (11-17-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (14-12-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide when the Kings play Calgary.

The Flames are 5-9-3 in Western Conference games. Calgary averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Kings are 4-9-1 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 11% of chances.

Los Angeles took down Calgary 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 14 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 21 points. Matthew Tkachuk has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 27 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists. Nikolai Prokhorkin has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.