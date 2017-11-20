Karlsson scores twice, leads Golden Knights past Kings 4-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) William Karlsson scored twice, Maxime Lagace stopped 27 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Sunday night.

It was the first meeting in what figures to be a fun Pacific Division rivalry considering the teams’ proximity along Interstate 15.

Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas, which improved to 8-1-0 at home and 12-6-1 overall.

The Kings got goals from Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson but dropped to 12-7-2. The Golden Knights (25) moved within a point of Los Angeles (26) in the division.

DUCKS 3, PANTHERS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – John Gibson stopped 50 shots and Anaheim held on to beat Florida for its first winning streak in three weeks.

Josh Manson, Rickard Rakell and Brandon Montour scored for Anaheim. The Ducks hadn’t won consecutive games since Oct. 28 and 29.

Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle scored for Florida. Roberto Luongo made 25 saves. Florida was shut out for the first time this season Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings. It broke its scoreless streak when Trocheck’s wrist shot went top shelf for his ninth goal.

RANGERS 3, SENATORS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Henrik Lundqvist stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season and 63rd of his career, leading New York over Ottawa.

Kevin Hayes, Michael Grabner and Mika Zibanejad scored, and Mats Zuccarello had two assists to help the Rangers win the teams’ first meeting since the Senators eliminated New York in six games in the Eastern Conference semifinals last May.

New York bounced back from consecutive road losses to win for the seventh time in nine games and get its sixth straight victory at home.

Craig Anderson finished with 24 saves for the Senators, who lost in regulation on the road for the first time this season after starting 4-0-1.

AVALANCHE 4, RED WINGS 3, OT

DETROIT (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:55 into overtime and Colorado overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat Detroit.

Niklas Kronwall put Detroit ahead 3-1 with 8:53 left in the third period, but Nail Yakupov made it 3-2 on a power play with 6:15 remaining before Carl Soderberg tied it with Colorado’s goalie pulled in the final minute.

Justin Abdelkader and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Wings. Erik Johnson had Colorado’s other goal. Howard had 33 saves.

HURRICANES 4, ISLANDERS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Teuvo Teravainen had two goals and an assist in Carolina’s 4-2 victory over New York.

Sebastian Aho added a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, extending his goals streak to four games after failing to score in his first 15 games of the season.

Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 27 shots. John Tavares and Nick Leddy scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak made 28 saves.

