Kane’s OT goal gives 32-year-old Chicago goalie win in debut

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Patrick Kane scored 50 seconds into overtime to give 32-year-old goaltender Jeff Glass a win in his NHL debut and lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Friday night.

Kane deked around a defender then shoved in the rebound of his own shot past Cam Talbot.

After scoring, Kane pointed toward the other end of the ice at Glass, and teammates quickly enveloped the journeyman. The Calgary native made 42 saves in his debut, which came 12 seasons after his first minor league game.

Ryan Hartman, Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Talbot stopped 32 shots.

RED WINGS 3, RANGERS 2, SO

DETROIT (AP) – Frans Nielsen scored the only goal in the shootout to lift Detroit over New York.

Nielsen beat Henrik Lundqvist through the pads for his 47th career shootout goal and 21st winner, both NHL records.

Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard stopped Brady Skjei on a penalty shot in overtime and then foiled all three Rangers shooters. Howard had 37 saves.

Henrik Zetterberg and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Wings, and David Desharnais and Vinni Lettieri scored for New York.

HURRICANES 2, PENGUINS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal with 1:55 left in the second period and the Carolina Hurricanes earned their season-best fourth straight win by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Friday night.

Derek Ryan had a goal earlier in the second for Carolina, which improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games.

Brian Dumoulin scored for the short-handed Penguins, who were down a season-high five injured players – including top goalie Matt Murray and defenseman Kris Letang.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have lost six of nine to slip to seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Backup Tristan Jarry made 31 saves for the Penguins, who had won their previous seven meetings with the Hurricanes.

STARS 4, BLUES 2

DALLAS (AP) – Alexander Radulov had a power-play goal and an empty-netter in the final 2:21 to lift Dallas over St. Louis.

Dallas led 1-0 through two periods on a goal by Mattias Janmark, but Vladimir Tarasenko and Tage Thompson scored 1:05 apart in the third period to put St. Louis up 2-1. Jamie Benn tied it at 2 with a backhand goal at 15:10.

Ben Bishop made 35 saves for the Stars. Blues starting goalie Jake Allen left with 18:39 to play after he was knocked back into the crossbar. Carter Hutton replaced him briefly, but Allen returned to finish the game and made 25 saves.

WILD 4, PREDATORS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mikael Granlund had the second three-goal game of his career and Devan Dubnyk made 41 saves in his first start since Dec. 12 to help Minnesota beat Nashville.

Matt Dumba had a goal and assist for Minnesota, which has won two in a row coming out of the league’s holiday break. Dumba scored the go-ahead goal, his seventh of the season, midway through the second period in the first game of a back-to-back, home-and-home series between the two teams.

Pekka Rinne made 34 saves, but Nashville lost for the fourth time in five games. P.K. Subban and Kyle Turris scored for the Predators.

FLYERS 5, LIGHTNING 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Claude Giroux had three assists, Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Philadelphia beat Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia also got goals from Wayne Simmonds, Shayne Gostisbehere, Brandon Manning and Valtteri Filppula. Brian Elliott, making his 13th consecutive start, stopped 24 shots.

Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson scored, and backup Peter Budaj made 29 saves over 50 minutes for the NHL-leading Lightning. They had an eight-game home winning streak end.

JETS 4, ISLANDERS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist on Winnipeg’s patchwork top line to beat New York.

Wheeler played center in place of the injured Mark Scheifele, with Connor on left wing and Patrik Laine on the right. Laine had two assists.

Shawn Matthias, a healthy scratch for 11 straight games, had his first goal of the season, and Adam Lowry tipped in a power-play marker and also had an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 42 saves to help Winnipeg improve to 14-3-1 at home.

Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 33 shots.

SENATORS 5, BLUE JACKETS 4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored in the third period and Ottawa held off Columbus.

Derick Brassard, Nick Paul and Matt Duchene also scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon made 21 saves to help Ottawa snap a four-game losing streak.

Zach Werenski scored on the power play with 32 seconds left for the Blue Jackets. Sonny Milano struck twice, and Josh Anderson also scored. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves in a failed bid for his 200th victory.

SABRES 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Rasmus Ristolainen scored 2:37 into overtime to help Buffalo snap New Jersey’s winning streak at five games.

Ristolainen bulled his way out of the corner in the New Jersey zone to beat Cory Schneider for his first goal of the season.

Jack Eichel scored twice, former Devil Jacob Josefson added a goal, and Robin Lehner stopped 35. Miles Wood, Marcus Johansson and John Moore scored for New Jersey, and Schneider made 25 saves.

AVALANCHE 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

DENVER (AP) – J.T. Compher scored a power-play goal 3:25 into overtime to give Colorado a victory over Toronto.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Alexander Kerfoot and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado.

Semyon Varlamov had 31 saves for the Avalanche. Matt Martin, Roman Polak and James Van Riemsdyk had goals and Calvin Pickard stopped 24 shots for Toronto.

