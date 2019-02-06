Kane leads surging Blackhawks to 6-2 over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks scored four goals in less than a three-minute span of the third period in a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Erik Gustafsson, John Hayden, Dylan Strome, Drake Caggiula and Dominik Kahun also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won five straight. Cam Ward stopped 25 shots.

Leon Draisaitl scored both goals for Edmonton, which matched a season-high with its sixth-straight loss. Cam Talbot turned aside 23 of 27 shots before giving way to Mikko Koskinen, who made six saves.

Chicago struck before the game was two minutes old, when a point shot by Gustafsson ticked off the side of defender Adam Larsson’s leg and got past Talbot just four seconds into a power play.

Edmonton tied the game on a power play of its own with three minutes left in the opening period. Draisaitl pounced on a rebound for his 30th goal of the season.

The Oilers made it 2-1 on a two-man advantage with just over a minute remaining as Connor McDavid fed Draisaitl, who scored again on a one-timer.

The Blackhawks tied the game four minutes into the third. An Edmonton turnover led to a goal by Hayden. Chicago then surged into the lead 1:33 later when a shot by Strome went through Darnell Nurse’s legs and past Talbot.

Kane extended the lead to 4-2 just 28 seconds later when he scored his 32nd of the season and extended his point streak to 12 games.

Switching Talbot out for Koskinen didn’t make a difference as the Blackhawks scored again just 27 seconds later on a shot by former Oiler Caggiula.

Edmonton allowed a fifth goal in the third period. Kahun scored on a power play with eight minutes left.

NOTES: Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom returned to the lineup after missing the last 21 games with a broken finger on his left hand.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Oilers: At Minnesota Wild on Thursday.