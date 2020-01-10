Kane, Blackhawks to host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (17-22-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (19-20-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Anaheim. Kane ranks ninth in the league with 56 points, scoring 24 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Blackhawks are 11-13-5 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago has scored 22 power-play goals, converting on 15.5% of chances.

The Ducks are 5-7-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Anaheim averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 3, Chicago won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 24 goals and has totaled 56 points. Dominik Kubalik has collected six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jakob Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 15 goals and has 28 points. Adam Henrique has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: day to day (ankle).

Ducks: Jakob Silfverberg: day to day (upper-body).