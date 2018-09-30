Johansen’s 2 goals lead Predators past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored two goals, including the game-deciding strike 21 seconds into overtime, as the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Sunday.

Johansen opened and closed the scoring. He put the Predators ahead 4:13 into the game.

Craig Smith also scored two goals and added an assist. Kevin Fiala scored as well.

Pekka Rinne stopped 12 of 14 shots in his half of the game before being replaced by Juuse Saros, who made 16 saves.

Justin Williams, Sebastian Aho, Calvin De Haan and Martin Necas scored for Carolina.

Scott Darling started in goal for the Hurricanes and made 17 saves on 20 shots before leaving the game with what the team called a lower-body injury in the second period. Darling was replaced by Petr Mrazek, who finished with 10 saves.

In the second year of a four-year, $16.6 million contract, Darling is competing with Mrazek for the Hurricanes’ starting goaltending job.

The game was the preseason finale for both teams. Carolina finished the exhibition season with a 5-0-1 record, while Nashville went 3-3-0.

CAPITALS 5, BLUES 2

At Washington, Braden Holtby made 23 saves to lift the Capitals over St. Louis.

Alex Ovechkin, Brett Connolly, Devante Smith-Pelly, Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie scored for Washington (3-3-1). Ten Capitals recorded a point in the game, which saw Washington score four goals in the third period.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Schmaltz scored for St. Louis (4-3-0). Jake Allen started for the Blues and made six saves in the first period. He was replaced by Chad Johnson, who made 15 saves on 19 shots in the second and third periods.

Washington right winger Tom Wilson was assessed a 10-minute match penalty for a blindside check to the head of Blues center Oskar Sundqvist 5:22 into the second period. Sundqvist did not return.

After the game, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that it has offered Wilson an in-person hearing, which means he could face a suspension of six or more games.

Blues coach Mike Yeo said Sundqvist is “not good” and called the hit “predatory.”

AVALANCHE 6, STARS 5

At Dallas, Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and an assist to help Colorado slip past the Stars.

Landeskog was one of two Avalanche players to finish with three points. The other was Mikko Rantanen, who recorded a goal and two assists.

Tyson Barrie, Sheldon Dries and Colin Wilson also scored for Colorado, which received a 32-save effort from Semyon Varlamov.

The Avalanche finished the preseason with a 3-3-0 record.

Radek Faska, Jamie Benn, Jason Dickinson, Devin Shore and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas, and Colton Point made 21 saves.

The Stars went 4-3-0 in exhibition play.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, SHARKS 2

At Las Vegas, Tomas Nosek scored twice as the Golden Knights routed San Jose in the preseason finale for both teams.

Vegas, the defending Western Conference champion, scored three second-period goals. Nosek, Reilly Smith and Max Pacioretty scored in the period. Nosek added his second goal of the game in the third.

Nick Holden also scored for the Golden Knights, who received a 33-save performance from Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas compiled a 6-1-0 record in the preseason.

Kevin Labanc and Erik Karlsson scored for San Jose. Karlsson’s goal was his first in the preseason as a Shark, following the Sept. 13 trade that sent him from Ottawa to San Jose.

Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks, who finished exhibition play with a 2-3-1 record.