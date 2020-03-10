Jets jump into playoff position with 4-2 win over Coyotes

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup critical to the crowded Western Conference playoff race.

Cody Eakin broke a 2-all tie for the Jets at 11:33 of the third period when he picked up the puck and backhanded a shot past Arizona netminder Darcy Kuemper. It was Eakin’s first goal since being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 21.

Mark Scheifele added an empty-netter, and defenseman Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves as the Jets moved into the top wild-card spot in the West with 78 points, four more than the Coyotes.

Article continues below ...

Nick Schmaltz scored both goals for Arizona, which squandered a 2-0 lead. Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

It was the last of a three-game homestand for the Jets, who have won six straight at home to improve to 20-14-3 at Bell MTS Place.

Ehlers pulled the Jets to 2-1 early in the second period when he took a stretch pass from Poolman at the blue line, sped around the defenders and beat Kuemper with a soft knuckler. Poolman knotted the score late in the period when he pounced on Eakin’s rebound, with Ehlers also assisting.

The Coyotes jumped out to a 2-0 lead late in the first. With just 1.2 seconds on the clock, Schmaltz pounced on Phil Kessel’s rebound and beat Hellebuyck for his second goal of the game.

After taking a pass from Kessel, Schmaltz opened the scoring when he skated around Neil Pionk and beat Hellebuyck with a high shot at the 15:50 mark of the first.

NOTES: Jets coach Paul Maurice passed Ken Hitchcock (1,598) to move into sole possession of fifth place in career games as an NHL head coach. … Jets center Adam Lowry returned after missing 20 games with an upper-body injury. He fought Lawson Crouse on his first shift.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Jets: Embark on a three-game road trip through Western Canada, with the first game in Edmonton on Wednesday.