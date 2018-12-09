Jets get 3 on power play, rout Flyers 7-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored one of Winnipeg’s three power-play goals and the Jets got goals from seven players while routing the Philadelphia Flyers 7-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Connor, Brandon Tanev, Dustin Byfuglien, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Tyler Myers also scored for Winnipeg (18-9-2).

Mark Scheifele assisted on all three of Winnipeg’s second-period goals, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine each had two assists.

Jakub Voracek scored his eighth goal for the Flyers (12-13-3).

The Jets’ power play was 3 for 6, while the Flyers went 0 for 2.

Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for Winnipeg.

CANUCKS 6, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brock Boeser scored his second career hat trick, Elias Pettersson had a goal and four assists, and Vancouver beat St. Louis.

Bo Horvat and Nikolay Goldobin also scored for the Canucks, who won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. Vancouver was 2-10-2 in its previous 14 games.

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves to improve to 10-9-3 on the season and 2-4-0 lifetime against St. Louis.

Jake Allen stopped three of six shots in 14:06 before being pulled in favor of Chad Johnson, who made 12 saves. Allen recorded his first shutout of the season Friday at Winnipeg.