Jets defenseman Enstrom out 8 weeks with a lower-body injury

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) Winnipeg Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom will be out eight weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Sunday.

Enstrom didn’t play the third period of Saturday’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils because of the undisclosed injury.

Tucker Poolman was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose to replace Enstrom on Winnipeg’s blue line.

Enstrom is on injured reserve after two assists and a plus-1 rating in 19 games for the Jets this season.

He has 53 goals and 251 assists with a minus-2 rating over 695 NHL games.

Poolman appeared in his first three NHL games for the Jets this season, making his debut on Oct. 9 at Edmonton.

He has also played seven games for the Moose in his first professional season and has one assist and four penalty minutes.

Poolman finished his third season with the University of North Dakota in 2016-17 and had seven goals and 23 assists in 38 games as he earned the NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year.

