Jets claim center Nick Shore off waivers from Maple Leafs

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets claimed center Nick Shore off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Shore had two goals and an assist in 21 games for the Maple Leafs this season. The 27-year-old former University of Denver player signed with Toronto in the summer after spending last season with Magnitogorsk Metallurg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

Shore has 17 goals, 39 assists in 257 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Ottawa and Calgary.