Jason Dickinson scores in OT, Stars beat Bruins 1-0

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Dickinson buried a rebound 1:34 into overtime, Ben Bishop made 23 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Friday night.

Dickinson and Mattias Janmark led a 2-on-1 against goalie Tuukka Rask. Janmark shot from the left side, and the rebound slid to Dickinson right in front. He lifted the puck in for his fourth goal.

Rask made 36 saves in his return from a week-long leave of absence for a personal matter. The Bruins have not elaborated on the reason for Rask’s leave.

Bishop got his 26th career shutout. His biggest save came midway through the second, when he stopped Joakim Nordstrom’s deflection.

SABRES 2, JETS 1, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Conor Sheary scored in the seventh round of a shootout to lift Buffalo past Winnipeg for its fourth straight victory.

Sheary beat Laurent Brossoit with a shot over the goalie’s glove.

Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots to help Buffalo improve to 11-6-2.

Jeff Skinner tied it at 1 for the Sabres on a power play early in the third period. Kyle Connor scored for the Jets.

CAPITALS 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

DENVER (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom scored a power-play goal 22 seconds into overtime to lift Washington past Colorado.

The Capitals ended it on a 4-on-3 power play. Backstrom was left uncovered for a clean shot in the high slot that beat former Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer on his stick side.

Alex Ovechkin and Devante Smith-Pelly also scored, and Pheonix Copley stopped 24 shots. Colin Wilson and Carl Soderberg scored for the Avalanche, with Wilson tying it with 2:44 left in the third.

KINGS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1, SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Cal Petersen made 34 saves in his first NHL start and stopped Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in a shootout, leading Los Angeles past Chicago.

Ilya Kovalchuk and Anze Kopitar converted the Kings‘ first two attempts in the tiebreaker against Corey Crawford to help Los Angeles end a three-game losing streak.

Tyler Toffoli scored in regution for the Kings. Brandon Saad tied it for Chicago early in the third period.

BLUES 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored twice as St. Louis remained unbeaten against the Golden Knights at 3-0-2 since the start of last season.

Brayden Schenn and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis.

Blues goalie Jake Allen stopped 32 shots after allowing three or more goals in five of his previous six outings.

William Carrier scored for the Golden Knights, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 2, DUCKS 1, OT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Morgan Reilly scored on a breakaway with 1:43 remaining in overtime and Toronto swept the California portion of its trip.

The Maple Leafs have won six of seven and are unbeaten in three overtime games this season.

Patrick Marleau also scored for Toronto and Garret Sparks made 38 saves.

Pontus Aberg scored Anaheim’s goal and John Gibson stopped 33 shots. The Ducks have dropped three of four.