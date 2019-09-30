Jarry wins backup goalie job, Pens put DeSmith on waivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Backup goaltending competitions around the NHL have come into focus after the latest round of waiver moves.

The Pittsburgh Penguins for now are keeping Tristan Jarry as Matt Murray’s backup and waived Casey DeSmith.

James Reimer won the Carolina Hurricanes backup job, and the team on Monday waived Anton Forsberg.

Teams have until Wednesday to set their 23-man opening night rosters, which means Tuesday is the final opportunity to put many players on waivers to send them to the American Hockey League.

The Washington Capitals still haven’t shown their hand in goal, keeping 2018-19 backup Pheonix Copley and top prospect Ilya Samsonov on their roster. They made a somewhat surprising move by putting Christian Djoos on waivers 15 months after the Swedish defenseman helped them win the Stanley Cup.

Among the other players placed on waivers: New York Islanders forward Josh Ho-Sang and defenseman Thomas Hickey, Buffalo Sabres forwards Remi Elie and Curtis Lazar, Anaheim Ducks forward Daniel Sprong and defenseman Luke Schenn, Edmonton Oilers forward Sam Gagner and defenseman Brandon Manning and Nashville Predators defenseman Steven Santini.