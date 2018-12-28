Isles open back-to-back set with Sens

NEW YORK — Most awkward family reunions have already taken place this week. But the New York Islanders have one more game to play before embarking upon the NHL’s anticipated awkward reunion of the season.

The Islanders will open a back-to-back set Friday night, when they host the Ottawa Senators at Barclays Center in the first game for both teams since the Christmas break.

The Islanders won their final game before the holiday by earning a 3-1 win over the host Dallas Stars on Sunday night, The Senators last played Saturday, when they were blanked by the visiting Washington Capitals. 4-0.

While the Islanders (18-13-4) are focused on the Senators, they can’t help but look ahead to Saturday night’s trip to Toronto and the game against the Maple Leafs. Former New York captain John Tavares became the highest-profile player to change teams via free agency on July 1, when he signed a seven-year deal with Toronto.

“Johnny meant so much to this organization and to us in the room — his friends and teammates,” Islanders center Anders Lee told reporters following practice Thursday. Lee replaced Tavares as New York’s captain.

“I think we’re all looking forward to playing the game and seeing him. It’s obviously turned into a little more than just a game against the Leafs. It’ll be better if we take care of business on Friday.”

The Senators (15-18-4) are also opening a compelling back-to-back set Friday. With starting goalie Craig Anderson sidelined due to a concussion, third-stringer Mike McKenna and rookie Marcus Hogberg will split the starts against the Islanders and the Capitals, whom Ottawa hosts Saturday night. As of Thursday afternoon, head coach Guy Boucher hadn’t yet decided who would start when.

“It’s a big step for me, to get up here,” Hogberg told reporters following practice Thursday. Hogberg was active against the Capitals last Saturday but did not play.

“It feels different, with the shots and the speed. But wherever you play, you have to play well. If I get a game. It would be huge for me.”

The Islanders are expected to start Robin Lehner on Friday and Thomas Greiss on Saturday. Lehner earned the win Sunday, when he recorded 19 saves in New York’s victory over the Stars. He is 6-0-3 in 11 career appearances against the Senators.

McKenna made 29 saves while taking the loss against the Capitals last Saturday. He is 1-1-0 in three career appearances against the Islanders. McKenna victimized New York for the first of his eight NHL wins — and his lone shutout — on Feb. 7, 2009, when he stopped all 28 shots to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 1-0 victory.

A pair of injured Islanders, right winger Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) and defenseman Thomas Hickey (upper body) skated Thursday. Clutterbuck could skate with New York on Friday morning.

The Senators are hopeful Anderson can return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Anderson suffered a concussion against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 21.