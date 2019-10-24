Islanders host the Coyotes following overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (5-2-1, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (5-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Arizona after the Islanders defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall and 24-13-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Islanders averaged 28.8 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.

Arizona went 39-35-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-18-4 on the road. Goalies for the Coyotes recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.