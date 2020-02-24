Islanders extend Pageau 6 years hours after trading for him
AP
The latest on the NHL trade deadline (all times Eastern):
2:15 p.m.
The New York Islanders didn’t give up as many as three draft picks just to rent Jean-Gabriel Pageau for the rest of the season.
The Islanders signed the 27-year-old center to a six-year extension hours after acquiring him from the Ottawa Senators. Pageau is now under contract through the 2025-26 season.
New York trade conditional first- and third-round picks and a second to Ottawa for Pageau, who should help it improve on offense. The Islanders rank 22nd in the NHL in goals a game.
Locking him up long term means the Islanders could have Mathew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Pageau down the middle for years to come.
