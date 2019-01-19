Islanders beat Capitals 2-0 in Trotz’s return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck scored third-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 19 saves and the New York Islanders beat the Capitals 2-0 on Friday night in Barry Trotz’s return to Washington to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Trotz’s Islanders have won four in a row and 14 of 17 games to leapfrog the team he coached to the Stanley Cup last year. They held Washington under 20 shots and improved to 7-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

The Capitals have hit a rough patch under new coach Todd Reirden, losing four in a row for the first time since March 2017. Washington has just one 5-on-5 goal during its skid and has lost seven of 10.

Greiss wasn’t tested much on the way to his second shutout this season. Bailey redirected Mathew Barzal’s shot 5:08 into the third, and Clutterbuck scored on a 2-on-0 rush not long after.

PENGUINS 3, COYOTES 2, OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored on a power play at 4:09 of overtime, Matt Murray stopped 30 shots and Pittsburgh beat Arizona.

Pittsburgh had a 4 on 3 in overtime when Richard Panik was called for slashing and Kessel cashed in, redirecting Sidney Crosby’s shot from the point past Darcy Kuemper.

Outscored 10-4 in consecutive losses, Pittsburgh fell behind on Clayton Keller’s first-period goal. The Penguins rallied in the second when Jusso Riikola and Jake Guentzel scored 40 seconds apart, but Derek Stepan scored with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third to tie it.

With his power-play goal, Keller became the fastest player in Arizona history to reach 100 points, hitting the mark in 132 career games.

PANTHERS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Matheson scored the winning goal and Florida beat Toronto to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Mike Hoffman and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. Roberto Luongo made 20 saves moved within four wins of tying Ed Belfour (484) for third place on the NHL’s career list.

Vincent Trocheck, who returned to the Panthers‘ lineup after missing 27 games with a broken ankle, had an assist on Matheson’s goal. Ron Hainsey scored for the Maple Leafs.

FLAMES 6, RED WINGS 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period, to lead Calgary past Detroit.

Sean Monahan, James Neal, Mark Giordano and TJ Brodie — into an empty net — also scored for Calgary. The Pacific Division-leading Flames extended their points streak to seven games (6-0-1).

Calgary was 3 for 3 with the man advantage, with every goal coming from the second power-play unit.

Dylan Larkin scored twice, and Anthony Mantha and Mike Green also had goals for Detroit.

CANADIENS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Joel Armia each scored twice, Carey Price stopped 34 shots and Montreal beat Columbus.

The Canadiens have won four in a row and five of the last six.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus.

SENATORS 4, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Ryan and Mark Stone scored 13 seconds apart in the second period and Ottawa beat Carolina.

Magnus Paajarvi and Christian Wolanin also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 33 saves. Ottawa has won four of five after an eight-game losing streak.

Warren Foegele scored for Carolina.

CANUCKS 4, SABRES 3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko made 36 saves in his second NHL game, leading Vancouver past Buffalo.

Alex Edler, Sven Baertschi, Brock Boeser and Loui Eriksson scored for Vancouver.

Buffalo got goals from Evan Rodrigues, Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart. Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots.

Demko, who made one appearance for the Canucks last season, was called up Jan. 4 from Utica of the AHL after Vancouver traded backup goalie Anders Nilsson to Ottawa.