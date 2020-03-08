Hurricanes visit the Penguins following overtime win

Carolina Hurricanes (36-25-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-22-6, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Carolina after the Hurricanes took down New York 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins are 7-5-3 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has scored 41 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

The Hurricanes are 7-12-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 83.5% of opponent opportunities.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with 27 goals, adding 27 assists and totaling 54 points. Evgeni Malkin has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-28 in 66 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .872 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Dominik Simon: out (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (concussion/neck), James Reimer: out (lower-body).