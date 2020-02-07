Hurricanes visit the Golden Knights after Aho’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (31-20-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-21-7, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits the Vegas Golden Knights after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 victory against the Coyotes.

The Golden Knights have gone 14-10-3 in home games. Vegas has surrendered 36 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

The Hurricanes are 13-11-2 on the road. Carolina has converted on 21.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 35 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Jan. 31, Vegas won 4-3. Paul Stastny recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with a plus-16 in 27 games played this season. Mark Stone has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 29 goals and has recorded 49 points. Andrei Svechnikov has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Cody Glass: day to day (lower body), William Karlsson: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).