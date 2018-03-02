Hurricanes snap six-game losing streak, beat Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Justin Williams scored two goals, Cam Ward stopped 21 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

The Flyers had been the hottest team in hockey, winners of six straight overall and riding a 10-0-2 streak for their longest span without a regulation loss since 2003.

They were even 4-0-1 against the Hurricanes in their last five against them at home.

Carolina made quick work in ending the good times in Philly.

Williams knocked in a loose puck 4:40 into the game and the former Flyer stuck it to his former team one more time.

BRUINS 8, PENGUINS 4

BOSTON (AP) – David Krejci had his fourth career hat trick, David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist, and the Bruins had their highest-scoring game since 2012, beating the Penguins.

One night after the Boston Celtics posted a season-high 134 points in the same building, the Bruins had their biggest offensive output of the year.

Pittsburgh’s Ollie Matta scored just 35 into the game, but from there on it was mostly Bruins. Boston led 2-1 before the three-minute mark, 3-1 after six minutes and 5-2 with just under four minutes to play in the first before Riley Sheahan scored with 4 seconds to play in the period.

The Bruins added three in the second – two on the power play from Krejci, giving him a hat trick with 25:27 still to play – and one from Pastrnak. It was Krejci’s first three-goal game since 2014; he also has had two in the playoffs.

The Bruins have won back-to-back games since the trade deadline, when they acquired Rick Nash and Tommy Wingels and signed Team USA Olympic captain Brian Gionta. Nash had a goal and an assist, and Gionta had two assists.

PANTHERS 3, DEVILS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Aleksander Barkov scored two goals to lift the Panthers to a win over the Devils.

Maxim Mamin scored his second NHL goal and Robert Luongo made 29 saves as the Panthers recorded their fourth straight win.

Jesper Bratt and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils. Cory Schneider stopped 26 shots in his first start since missing 16 games with a lower-body injury.

Barkov’s second goal stretched the Panthers lead to 3-1 with 3:34 left in the third. Barkov lifted the puck over Schneider and into the net.

Bratt’s goal closed the score to 3-2 with 2:07 left in the third.

LIGHTNING 5, STARS 4, OT

DALLAS (AP) – Cory Conacher scored with 41 seconds left in overtime, and the Lightning beat the Stars.

Conacher broke away from Dallas’ Jamie Benn and took a low shot that bounced off goalie Ben Bishop and went in.

It was the Lightning’s fourth game in six nights that went past 60 minutes.

Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist in the three-goal second period of his NHL debut. The Lightning recalled the 20-year-old Cirelli from Syracuse of the AHL earlier Thursday as an emergency replacement for NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov.

Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist for Dallas, which rallied with two third-period goals.

COYOTES 5, WILD 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Richard Panik broke a tie midway through the third period and the Coyotes rallied for another victory over the Wild.

Christian Dvorak, Jakob Chychrun, Kevin Connauton and Jordan Martinook also scored, Max Domi had three assists, and Antti Raanta made 31 saves to help the NHL-worst Coyotes end Minnesota’s winning streak at five games.

Arizona also rallied to beat Minnesota the last time they played, scoring the final four goals in a 4-3 overtime victory in St. Paul on Feb. 8. That victory started a 7-2-1 run for the Coyotes.

Zach Parise, Mikko Koivu and Matt Cullen scored for the Wild, and Alex Stalock stopped 21 shots.

PREDATORS 4, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Viktor Arvidsson scored a pair of goals as the Predators rallied for a victory over the Oilers.

Scott Hartnell and Austin Watson also scored for the Predators, who have won six straight.

Nashville’s David Polie earned his 1,320th career win as a general manager, the most in NHL history.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl replied for the Oilers, who have lost two straight.

SHARKS 7, BLACKHAWKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Joe Pavelski scored twice and the Sharks reached a season high in goals in a victory over the Blackhawks.

Logan Couture, Timo Meier, Kevin LaBanc, Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Sharks, who won their second straight at home after dropping three in a row on the road.

Artem Anisimov and Nick Schmaltz scored for the Blackhawks, who lost their seventh straight road game while allowing their most goals this season, matching the seven New Jersey scored on Nov. 12.

Martin Jones stopped 32 shots for San Jose.

KINGS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Alex Iafallo scored two goals to lead the Kings back from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Blue Jackets.

Nate Thompson, Tanner Pearson and Jeff Carter also scored for the Kings, who won their third straight game. Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots.

Cam Atkinson and Seth Jones scored the early goals for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo saved 29 shots on goal for Columbus.

The Kings have won six of their last eight.