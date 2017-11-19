Hurricanes look to exact revenge from Islanders (Nov 19, 2017)

Even with a game in between, it figures that the Carolina Hurricanes haven’t forgotten what happened the last time they played the New York Islanders.

There’s a chance for payback when the teams meet Sunday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

“There’s an expectation to win and when you don’t meet that expectation, no one is happy,” Hurricanes center Jeff Skinner said.

In Thursday night’s clash, the Islanders used a three-goal third period for a 6-4 home victory against the Hurricanes.

Both teams played Saturday night. The Islanders won 5-3 at Tampa Bay, pushing their winning streak to three games. Carolina won 3-1 at Buffalo, securing points in six of its last seven games — the exception being the matchup with the Islanders (11-6-2).

So now there’s a rematch that’s probably somewhat fresh in the minds of members of both teams.

“We ended chasing the game for too long early,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “That probably hurt us in the long run.”

The stirring comeback from the Islanders gave them a blueprint on how they should be playing.

“We were getting pucks in deep,” New York defenseman Johnny Boychuk said. “In the third (period), we did the right things and we worked hard and we got the results we wanted.”

Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy said the last matchup with Carolina was an example of how the Islanders should be performing.

“We see how we can play when we play the right way and how we can be successful,” Leddy said. “We’ve got to play that way. I think we want to play better defensively. Playing good defense will lead to offense for our team. The better ‘D’ we play, the offense will come.”

Sunday’s game opens a four-game homestand for the Hurricanes (8-6-4), who hold a four-game home points streak at 2-0-2.

“Just play faster and execute,” Skinner said. “We all know we’re best when we’re playing with speed.”

The Hurricanes are 0-1-1 in the back end of games on back-to-back days this season.

Carolina left winger Teuvo Teravainen is slated to play in his 200th game with the Hurricanes. He had a hat trick in Monday’s home victory against Dallas.

Boychuk said it’s time for the Islanders to get on a run, particularly now that they’ve identified a winning formula.

“We have to gain ground,” he said, referring to the standings. “… We’ve been playing some pretty good hockey, but we have to clean up the turnovers. Once we do that, we’ll get the right results.”

Consistency has been an issue with both teams.

“We’ve just got to get better at being consistent for 60 minutes,” Islanders forward Mat Barzal said.

The Islanders might have some roster shuffling to sort out with the quick turnaround after right winger Cal Clutterbuck was scratched Saturday night because of illness.

Islanders coach Doug Weight is a former Carolina player.

“We’re a confident team on the road,” Weight said.

Fathers of Islanders players and others are on this weekend road trip.