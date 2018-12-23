Hurricanes go retro with ‘Whalers Night’ against Bruins

RALEIGH, N.C. — Even with the recent struggles, there’s something to look forward to for the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

It’s a much-discussed “Whalers Night” when the Boston Bruins visit for the game at PNC Arena.

The Hurricanes are recognizing their history.

Article continues below ...

For the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997, the team will wear retro Hartford Whalers jerseys. The vintage green sweaters will be part of the scene.

“We practiced in the gear the other day and it kind of took me back, ‘What are we doing?'” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The game will include several Whalers-themed off-ice activities. Plus, former Whalers standout Mike Rogers will be honored during a ceremonial faceoff.

The Hurricanes also will don the Whalers logo for its road game on March 5 in Boston.

Despite the historical perspective, it’s still a chance for the Hurricanes to get going in the right direction in the final game of a five-game homestand.

“I know it’s going to be pretty exciting for a lot of people,” Brind’Amour said of the Whalers memories. “Different, and I think that’s good. But it’s still another game.”

It’s another one the Hurricanes desperately need to win. They’re 2-6-2 in their last 10 outings.

The Bruins are feeling good after a 5-2 home victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It marked a tremendous return to action for veteran center Patrice Bergeron.

He notched four points (two goals, two assists) in the game.

“I’ve been missing it for so long,” said Bergeron, who missed the previous 16 games.

Bergeron, who’s in his 15th season, registered his 300th career goal in Saturday’s game.

“I was trying to talk to the guys and be vocal that we have to enjoy it and go out there and just have fun,” Bergeron said.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, whose team holds a three-game winning streak, will have to manage a tweaked lineup with Bergeron apparently going strong upon his return.

“It’s more about it’s an opportunity for someone to get going offensively,” Cassidy said of updates to the line combinations.

But with Bergeron back, it “makes us that much better,” the coach said. “We’ve been playing well lately without him, but he just gives an emotional boost. … It’s a guy that you can throw out there any time and you know he’s going to get the job done.”

Plus, the Bruins don’t want to disrupt rhythm developed by some young players recently promoted. Winger Ryan Donato said he’s becoming more comfortable.

“All those habits you get when you’re playing in every situation,” Donato said.

After three consecutive starts for goalie Jaroslav Halak, Cassidy indicated that it will be Tuukka Rask in the net against Carolina.

In the last two games combined, Carolina has a total of 78 shots but only one goal.

The Hurricanes used goalie Curtis McElhinney, who was coming off an injury and in game action for the first time since Dec. 5, in Saturday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. That figures they’ll turn to Petr Mrazek for Sunday’s game.

Boston beat Carolina 3-2 on Oct. 30 in Raleigh.