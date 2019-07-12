Hurricanes, Dzingel agree on 2-year, $6.75M contract

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and free agent center Ryan Dzingel have agreed on a two-year, $6.75 million contract.

The deal announced Friday by general manager Don Waddell will pay Dzingel $3.25 million this season and $3.5 million in 2020-21.

The 27-year-old split last season between Ottawa and Columbus, and had career highs with 26 goals, 30 assists and 56 points.

Waddell says Dzingel “can be an impact player offensively” and is “an excellent fit for our forward group.”