Hurricanes D Pesce to miss 2-game road trip with concussion

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce will miss the team’s upcoming two-game road trip with a concussion.

Coach Bill Peters announced Pesce’s condition Wednesday, one day after the defenseman was struck in the head by a puck during practice.

Pesce is in the concussion protocol and will not travel on the trip. Carolina plays at Colorado on Thursday night and at Arizona two nights later.

The 22-year-old defenseman signed a six-year contract extension worth roughly $24 million that goes into effect next season and runs through 2023-24. He skated in all 82 games last season and shared the team lead with a plus-minus rating of plus-23.

