Huberdeau and Florida take on St. Louis

Florida Panthers (34-26-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (41-18-10, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup against St. Louis. He currently ranks 10th in the NHL with 78 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 55 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Blues have gone 23-6-5 in home games. St. Louis has scored 48 power-play goals, converting on 24.2% of chances.

The Panthers are 17-12-4 in road games. Florida ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 47 assists and has collected 59 points this season. Jaden Schwartz has recorded four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-11 in 66 games played this season. Mike Hoffman has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blues: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Justin Faulk: out (illness).

Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (lower body).