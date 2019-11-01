Houston visits Brooklyn after Harden’s 59-point showing

Houston Rockets (3-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

Houston visits the Brooklyn Nets after James Harden’s 59-point outing in the Rockets’ 159-158 victory over the Wizards.

Brooklyn finished 42-40 overall with a 23-18 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

Houston finished 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Rockets Injuries: Nene: day to day (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).