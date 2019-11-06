Houston plays Golden State after Harden’s 44-point showing

Golden State Warriors (2-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

Houston hosts the Golden State Warriors after James Harden scored 44 points in the Rockets’ 107-100 victory over the Grizzlies.

Houston finished 53-29 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Rockets averaged 21.2 assists per game on 39.2 made field goals last season.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 27-14 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Warriors shot 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Nene: out (abductor).

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Draymond Green Sr.: out (left index finger), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).