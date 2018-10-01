Hall’s OT winner lead Devils over Swiss club

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Taylor Hall’s goal with 1:03 left in overtime lifted the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 win over SC Bern of the Swiss National League on Monday.

The game was part of the NHL’s Global Series Challenge. Edmonton will conclude the exhibition season Wednesday when it meets Kolner Haie in Cologne, Germany.

New Jersey and Edmonton will meet Saturday in Gothenburg, Sweden, in the season opener for both teams.

Andy Greene and Ben Lovejoy also scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid played the entire game in goal for New Jersey, which finished the exhibition season with a 2-2-2 record.

Simon Moser and Mark Arcobello scored for SC Bern, while Leonardo Genoni played the entire game in goal.

The game was an exhibition, even though SC Bern has begun league play.

Late in overtime, Sami Vatanen picked off a pass in the defensive zone and sprung Hall with a headman pass. The reigning Hart Trophy winner carried the puck into the offensive zone, and then split two defenders before beating Genoni stick side for the game-winning goal.

Hall’s goal was the third and final time New Jersey led in the game.

Greene, the Devils captain, opened the scoring with a snap shot from the slot 5:55 into the game, a few moments after Kinkaid kept the puck out of the New Jersey net during a pileup in the crease.

Moser drew SC Bern even 25 seconds into the second period. Lovejoy’s slapshot with 7:02 left in the period put New Jersey ahead again.

Arcobello tied it with 2:08 left in regulation. Arcobello, who played for Edmonton, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Arizona and Toronto in the NHL before signing with SC Bern, snapped a shot from the slot that beat Kinkaid to the far side.

The game, played at PostFinance Arena, SC Bern’s home rink, marked a homecoming for New Jersey’s Nico Hischier and Mirco Mueller. Hischier, the first overall pick in the 2017 draft, is from Brig, Switzerland, while Mueller is from Winterthur, Switzerland.