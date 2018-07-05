Habs defenseman Weber out 5-6 months after knee surgery

MONTREAL (AP) Montreal Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber will be out for an extended period after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The Canadiens said Thursday that Weber’s recovery time is expected to be five to six months, meaning he won’t be suiting up until December at the earliest.

It’s the second surgery this year for Weber, who had a torn tendon in his left foot repaired in March.

Team surgeon Dr. David Mulder said the damage to Weber’s knee was discovered last month as part of his rehabilitation from foot surgery.

The 32-year-old Weber said earlier this year that his foot injury occurred in Montreal’s season opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

He continued to play with the torn tendon until a Dec. 16 game in Ottawa, when he realized the situation wasn’t improving. Weber had six goals and 10 assists in 26 games despite the injury.

He was acquired by Montreal in a June 2016 trade that sent popular defenseman P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators.

Weber has 189 goals, 312 assists and 620 penalty minutes over 13 seasons with Nashville and Montreal.

