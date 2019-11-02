Golden State plays Charlotte on 3-game home skid

Charlotte Hornets (2-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

Golden State heads into a matchup with Charlotte as losers of three home games in a row.

Golden State went 57-25 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 30-11 at home. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game last season, 43.2 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 19.1 on fast breaks.

Charlotte finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference games and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).