Golden Knights visit the Islanders after Marchessault’s 3-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (15-11-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (18-6-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the New York Islanders after Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the Golden Knights’ 4-3 victory against the Devils.

The Islanders have gone 11-2-1 in home games. New York is last in the NHL recording 28.0 shots per game.

The Golden Knights have gone 8-6-1 away from home. Vegas has given up 14 power-play goals, killing 85.9% of opponent chances.

The teams face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 24 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 13 assists. Anthony Beauvillier has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 12 goals and has recorded 22 points. Max Pacioretty has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).