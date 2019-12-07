Golden Knights to host Panarin and the Rangers

New York Rangers (14-11-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (15-11-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin and New York hit the ice against Vegas. He ranks ninth in the in the NHL with 34 points, scoring 13 goals and recording 21 assists.

The Golden Knights are 7-5-3 at home. Vegas has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 85.1% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 6-5-1 on the road. New York leads the NHL with six shorthanded goals, led by Mika Zibanejad with two.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Vegas won 4-1. Alex Tuch scored a team-high two goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reilly Smith leads the Golden Knights with 12 goals, adding 11 assists and collecting 23 points. Jonathan Marchessault has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 21 total assists and has collected 34 points. Brendan Lemieux has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: Cody Eakin: out (upper body).

Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).