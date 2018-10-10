Golden Knights’ Stastny out 3 games with lower-body injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights center Paul Stastny will miss at least three games with an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Coach Gerard Gallant on ruled out Stastny for games Wednesday night at the Capitals, Thursday night at the Penguins and Saturday afternoon at the Flyers. Gallant says Stastny was injured Monday in Buffalo.

Gallant said Wednesday morning Stastny would be re-evaluated when the Golden Knights return to Las Vegas this weekend after their road trip. Cody Eakin is expected to make his season debut against defending champion Washington in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas signed the 32-year-old Stastny to a $19.5 million, three-year contract in the offseason after he had 15 points in 17 playoff games with the Winnipeg Jets last spring.