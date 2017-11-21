Gaudreau extends point streak to 10 as Flames beat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Monday night.

Gaudreau scored and assisted on Sean Monahan’s goal, one of two on the power play for Calgary, which has won four of its past five. Mikael Backlund and captain Mark Giordano also scored for the Flames, who got 29 saves from Mike Smith.

Gaudreau, nicknamed ”Johnny Hockey,” has eight goals and 11 assists during his point streak. Led by the Carneys Point, New Jersey, native, the Flames are 7-3-0 in that time.

Lars Eller scored the only goal for the Capitals, who took five minor penalties and lost for the third time in four games. Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 39 shots.

DEVILS 4, WILD 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – John Moore scored 52 seconds into overtime and New Jersey overcame a late letdown to cap a successful road trip with a win against Minnesota.

Rookie defenseman Will Butcher scored for the second straight game and Cory Schneider stopped 33 shots for New Jersey, which led 3-1 before Minnesota’s Mikael Granlund scored twice in the third period.

Adam Henrique had a goal and two assists, and Steven Santini scored his first goal of the season for the Devils. They finished a 3-0-1 road trip that included wins over Chicago and Minnesota and an overtime loss at Toronto.

Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Wild, who have lost two in a row. Devan Dubnyk made 21 saves.

PREDATORS 5, JETS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Kyle Turris, Kevin Fiala and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville past Winnipeg.

Mattias Ekholm and Nick Bonino also scored, and P.K. Subban, Viktor Arvidsson and Roman Josi added two assists apiece as Nashville won for the seventh time in eight games. Pekka Rinne made 32 saves.

Mathieu Perreault scored twice and Tyler Myers had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who had won four straight.

BLUE JACKETS 3, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Sergei Bobrovsky made three of his 30 saves on a power play in the final two minutes, and Columbus beat Buffalo for its fourth straight victory.

Rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois, Artemi Panarin and Boone Jenner scored for the Blue Jackets. Markus Nutivaara had two assists.

Buffalo dropped its sixth straight game. Evander Kane and Sam Reinhart scored for the Sabres, and Robin Lehner stopped 25 shots.

COYOTES 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3

TORONTO (AP) – Antti Raanta made 26 saves and Arizona ended Toronto’s winning streak at six games.

Brendan Perlini, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Max Domi and Tobias Rieder scored for the Coyotes, who have won three in a row for the first time this season.

James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen had his shutout streak snapped at 1:41:28 when the Coyotes scored in the first period. Andersen, who made 28 saves, had blanked the opponent in back-to-back games.

DUCKS 3, SHARKS 2, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Antoine Vermette beat goalie Martin Jones in the ninth round of a long shootout to give Anaheim a victory over San Jose.

Corey Perry, Cam Fowler and Brandon Montour also scored during the tiebreaker for the Ducks.

Joonas Donskoi, Tim Heed and Brent Burns had shootout goals for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl missed his attempt in the ninth round, leaving Vermette a chance to win it.

Perry and Rickard Rakell scored in regulation for Anaheim. Reto Berra made 40 saves in his first start of the season.

Donskoi had two goals for the Sharks, including the tying score midway through the third period. Jones stopped 28 shots.

