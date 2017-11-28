Gabriel Landeskog suspended 4 games for cross-check

NEW YORK (AP) Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was suspended four games without pay by the NHL on Monday for his cross-check on Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk.

Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty in the first period on Saturday when he hit Tkachuk in the ribs with his stick, pushing the Flames forward into back of the Colorado net. Landeskog then delivered another blow to the head and neck area of Tkachuk.

The 25-year-old Landeskog will forfeit $119,815 under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. Landeskog has nine goals and eight assists this season.