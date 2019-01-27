Former NHL captain suffers injuries in Florida bus crash

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning has suffered minor injuries in a bus pileup on a Florida highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Vincent Lecavalier and two other men were taken to the hospital Saturday following the charter bus crash. Lecavalier’s agent told The Associated Press in a text message Sunday that the former center was OK. He played in the NHL for 17 seasons, including 14 with Tampa Bay.

The accident delayed Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Invasion, an annual parade that attracts about 200,000 people to the city’s downtown waterfront. The three buses that collided were carrying parade participants.

Troopers said two drivers were cited for careless or negligent driving. The injuries were minor.