Flyers take on the Coyotes, seek 6th straight victory

Arizona Coyotes (16-9-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-7-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia comes into a matchup against Arizona as winners of five games in a row.

The Flyers are 9-1-4 on their home ice. Philadelphia has given up 11 power-play goals, killing 85.9% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes have gone 9-3-3 away from home. Arizona has given up 16 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oskar Lindblom leads the Flyers with 11 goals and has totaled 18 points. Travis Konecny has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 10 goals and has 15 points. Lawson Crouse has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.