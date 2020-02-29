Flyers face the Rangers on 5-game win streak

Philadelphia Flyers (37-20-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (35-25-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will attempt to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over New York.

The Rangers are 13-6-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents. New York ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 32.

The Flyers are 13-4-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia is seventh in the league averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Travis Konecny with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Feb. 28, Philadelphia won 5-2. Claude Giroux scored a team-high two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 32 goals, adding 56 assists and totaling 88 points. Mika Zibanejad has totaled eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Konecny has recorded 58 total points while scoring 22 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Flyers. Jakub Voracek has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (rib), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: None listed.