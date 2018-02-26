Flyers claim Oduya on waivers, lose Alt to Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed Johnny Oduya, a day after the two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenseman was placed on waivers by the Ottawa Senators.

Oduya is a 12-year NHL veteran who had four goals and eight points in 51 games in his first season in Ottawa. Oduya’s addition comes after the Flyers lost defenseman Mark Alt, who was claimed on waivers by the Colorado Avalanche.

Alt is a sparingly used defenseman who had no points in eight games for the Flyers this season.

Oduya provides experienced depth to a Flyers team that has won five straight and is 9-0-2 in its past 11. Oduya was a member of the Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and ’15.

In another waiver move made Monday, the Calgary Flames claimed forward Chris Stewart, who had nine goals and 13 points in 47 games with Minnesota this season.

